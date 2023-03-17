- 207 N. Logan Street in Oakland; Megan Neese of Charleston to Nancyanne Welsh of Crossville, Tenn., $88,500.
- 2909 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Jacob Huss of Charleston to Luke Collings and Jenna Durham of Mattoon, $131,900.
- 1109 Stinson Ave. in Mattoon; Curtis and Myka Shinn of Mattoon to Richard Koller, III and Truc Thi Thanh Le of Mattoon, $225,000.
- 912 Hawthorne Drive in Charleston; Michael and Randi Bohannon of Paris to Keli Gullett and Robert East of Charleston, $265,000.
- 19972 N. County Road 2450 East in Oakland; Toby Cash of Paris to James Wilson of Oakland, $3,011.
- 600 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; R. Diane Lathrop of Mattoon to Toby Koonce and Ashley Koonce of Shelbyville, $110,000.
- 50 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #07-0-00988-000 and approx. 58 acres, PIN #07-1-00858-000; Estate of Gerald Anderson of Port Charlotte, Fla. to Gary Melvin, trustee, of Mattoon, $1,334,263 .
- 30 Circle Drive in Charleston; Cleve Karch and Karen Karch, trustees, of Charleston to William Bennett of Charleston, $124,900.
- 17823 E. County Road 1280N in Charleston; Kennard Proctor, Jr. of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Megan Przygoda to Mike Watson and Melissa Watson of Charleston, $22,250.
- 929 Biggs Drive in Charleston; Todd Easton of Charleston to Bryon and Lisa Crawford of Charleston, $110,000.
- 6190 N. County Road 1200E in Charleston; Michael and Gail Casey of Charleston to Cory and Brittany Bence of Charleston, $262,000.
- 2226 Old State Road in Mattoon; Gary S. Wright of Mattoon to Gary J. Wright and Cynthia Mueller of Mattoon, $50,000.
- 18448 E. County Road 750N in Charleston; David and Linda Cooper of Charleston to William and Laura Ferry of Charleston, $490,000.
- 2908 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Billy Herendeen of Charleston to Dylan Booker and Christine Booker of Mattoon, $107,000.
- 2251 4th Street in Charleston; JM II, LLC of Mattoon to Jesse Pointer and Ashton Pointer of Charleston, $48,000.
- 650 Division Street in Charleston; Christopher Hargis of Mattoon to Michael Courter and Sarah Wood of Charleston, $110,000.
- 504 Crescent Drive in Mattoon; William Behrends of Arcola and Amber Behrends to Evan Courtney and Kathryn Courtney of Mattoon, $278,000.
- 2605 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Angela Kay Shadow, Darci Louise Shadow, and Craig Lee Shadow of Sullivan to Angela Cameron of Mattoon, $93,000.
- 3213 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; Austin and Tiana Senter of Mattoon to Jeffrey and Cresta Brandenburg of Mattoon, $120,000.
- 122 Westview Drive in Mattoon; Jacob Gerkin of Mattoon to Austin and Tiana Senter of Mattoon $139,000.
- 3767 W. Lake Paradise Road in Mattoon; The Estate of Phyllis Joy Phillips of East Moline to Jacob Gerkin of Mattoon, $184,299.
- 1058 11th Street in Charleston; Whitney Hahn of Olney to Haley Peterson of Charleston, $84,000.
- 1008 N. 29th Street in Mattoon; Avery Curry and Lee Ann Curry of Greenup to Kadi Hudson of Mattoon, $58,000.
- 532 Fox Lake Drive in Charleston; Charles Shawver, trustee, of Lake Ozark, Mo. to Mark Dwiggins and Mary Dwiggins of Charleston, $170,000.
- 15111 E. County Road 420N in Charleston; Julie Sikes of Western Springs to Greg and Kelly Schafer of Charleston, $320,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office