- 325 West Van Buren in Charleston; Edie Cox of Charleston to Eugenio Garcia Pacheco of Charleston, $10,000.
- 16249 East City Road 1400N in Charleston; Derrick Thornton of Trilla to Steven Kincaid Farms, LLC of Louisville, $30,000.
- 520 Wabash Unit 14 in Mattoon; Jo Ann Homann, trustee, of Champaign to Lakay Properties, LLC, of Mattoon, $26,000.
- 1401 Buchanan Ave. in Charleston; Shirley Keigley, Connie Douglas and Brenda Edwards of Charleston and Linda Goodwin of Lizton, Ind. to Alex Ready of Charleston, $130,400.
- 2376 N. County Road 190E in Mattoon; Estate of James Daniel Fuller of Mattoon to 5150 Ventures, LLC of Effingham, $110,000.
- 18146 E. County Road 750N in Charleston; Terry and Penny Allen of Charleston to Kalvin Miller of Arcola, $465,000.
- 2 County Lane in Mattoon; Joshua and Lauren Goss of Mattoon to Katherine Rolon and Gunnard Twyner of Mattoon, $164,500.
- 6879 N. Country Club Road in Mattoon; Brian and Tabitha Knupp of Crown Point, Ind. to Timothy and Celeste Rogers of Mattoon, $258,000.
- 2704 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Diepholz Family Limited Liability Company, Series 2704, Champaign, of Mattoon to Kenneth and Alicia Brien of Mattoon, $47,000.
- 120 W. Van Buren Ave. in Charleston; Kurt Austin and Christina Swango of Charleston to Dylan Dinkelmann of Charleston, $10,000.
- Approx. 73 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #07-1-00679-000; Diane Florey of Tower Hill, Keith Frantz of Lovington, Kent Frantz of Sullivan, Guy Frantz of Lovington, Brett Frantz of Elk City, Ind. and Mary Mitchell of Seymour, Tenn. to GCZ Coles IV, LLC of Chicago, $2,828,655.
- 120 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Prairie State Bank and Trust of Springfield to XSite Properties, LLC of Effingham, $13,000.
- Approx. 67 acres of farmland in Arcola, PIN #09-0-01459-002; Wendy McAdams of Cincinnati, Ohio, to Homer Miller and Sovilla Miller of Arthur, $687,090.
- Approx. 67 acres of farmland in Arcola, PIN# 09-0-01459-002; Wendy McAdams of Cincinnati of Ohio to Duwayne Miller Revocable Trust of Arcola, and Karen Miller Revocable Trust of Arthur, $555,000.
- 207 W. Adams in Janesville; Brian and Lori Dailey of Windsor to Mary Dewes of Janesville, $126,500.
- 13342 E. County Road 450N in Charleston; Cheryl Kowalczyk of St. Louis and Franda Newkirk of Charleston to Charles and Bobbett Graves of Charleston, $105,001.
- 501 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Norma Beil and Robin Raboine of Charleston to Maricon Abello of Mattoon, $145,000.
- 1 Prairie Sun Lane in Mattoon; Kathleen Rowland of Bettendorf, Iowa, to Carl Bartels and Kelsa Bartels of Mattoon, $590,000.
- 901 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Andrew and Alyssa Polston of Neoga to Matthew and Denene King of Mattoon, $131,000.
- 209 N. 5th Street in Charleston; David and Esther Helmuth of Charleston to Lou Smith of Charleston, $32,000.
- 5304 State Highway 130 in Charleston; Johanna Adams of Charleston to Shrader Farms, Inc. of Westfield, $40,000.
- 2500 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; U.S. Bank National Association, trustee, American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series 2015-A+ of Chicago to Ruben Solis-Ramiriz and Reynalda Perdomo of Mattoon, $25,900.
- 406 College Street in Lerna; Dakota Lawhorn of Mattoon to Richard Lester of Lerna, $44,000.
- 950 Edgar Drive #31 of Charleston; Terrance Luby, Jr. of Orland Park to Vance Oliver of Charleston, $47,000.
- Approx. 5 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #06-0-00983-000; Kathlina Phillips, co-trustee, of Phoenix, Ariz. and Kenneth Mills, co-trustee of St. Louis to Luke and Michelle Wilson of Mattoon, $28,842.
- Approx. 5 acres of farmland adjoining 17506 N. County Road 600E in Arcola; Duwayne Miller, trustee of the Duwayne Miller Revocable Trust and Karen Miller, trustee of the Karen Miller revocable trust of Arcola to State Bank of Arthur, trustee of land trust #488 of Arthur, $104,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office