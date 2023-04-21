- Approx. 40 acres of farmland in Humboldt, along CR 600E; Lucas Seaman, as trustee of Kelly Todd Seaman Testamentary Trust of Humboldt to Jamison Andrew and Cheyanne Miller of Arcola, $350,705.
- 511 Broadway, Apt. 303, in Mattoon; Myron and Shirley Pierson of Mattoon to Charleen Anderson of Mattoon, $68,000.
- 2016 Evergreen Court in Mattoon; Jeffrey Paul Hesse, trustee, of Mattoon; James Hesse, trustee, of Haymarket, Va.; and Jill (Hesse) Dietz, trustee, of Crane Hill, Ala. to Curtis Campbell and Hannah Bell of Mattoon, $182,500.
- 2017 Western Ave. in Mattoon; City of Mattoon to Carl and Kelsa Bartels of Mattoon, $5,800.
- 2663 N. County Road 150E in Mattoon; Will Thomas Forester, Jr. of Rochester to Ruben Tumacder, Jr. and Brianna Tumacder of Mattoon, $280,000.
- 25098 Johnson Drive in Oakland; John and Tammy Wills of Mount Vernon to Paul Hooper of Oakland, $57,500.
- 2708 Oak Ave. in Mattoon; Teresa Kendrick, trustee, of Buda, Texas, to John McBride, trustee, of St. Louis, $126,500.
- Approx. 40 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #09-0-01226-000; First Mid Wealth Management in Mattoon to Gary Melvin, trustee, of Mattoon, $598,111.
- 303 6th Street in Charleston; Kenneth Gano and Charlotte Gano of Charleston to Brian Ponderis of Charleston, $38,500.
- 624 Illinois Ave. in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank, trustee, of Mattoon to Tracy and April Matherly of Mattoon, $102,500.
- 400 Crestview Drive in Mattoon; Randolf and Tina Hausle of Trilla to Martin and Diana Strole of Mattoon, $215,000.
- 3408 Chestnut Ave. in Mattoon; Juanita Thornton of Mattoon to Barbara Fitzpatrick of Decatur, $119,900.
- 719 Herman Lane in Humboldt; Samantha Cooley of Lincoln to Emily Wakefield of Humboldt, $86,400.
- 904 S. 16th Street in Mattoon; Susan Millsap of Fisher to Alejandro and Connie Gonzalez of Mattoon, $76,500.
- 1205 W. Polk Street in Charleston; Sierra Coartney of Charleston to Joyce Guerra of Charleston, $147,500.
- 1513 Rudy Ave. in Mattoon; Doris Reinhart of Mattoon to Kesha Neal and Janet Woelber of Mattoon, $98,000.
- 405 N. 30th Street and 1104 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Brandon Saunders and Michelle Saunders of Mattoon to Shawn Brunson and Kristina Brunson, Jr. of Mattoon, $100,000.
- 908 Fuller Drive in Charleston; Tonya Franklin of Sullivan to Jesse and Ashton Pointer of Charleston, $60,000.
- 15 9th Street in Charleston; William and Paula Tipsword of Casey to Trinity Property Holdings, Ltd. of Charleston, $95,000.
- 612 Illinois Ave. in Mattoon; Larry and Lulabelle Baker of Rockford to Lawrence and Bertha Lawhorn of Mattoon, $72,500.
- 248 W. Vine in Charleston; Douglas Johnson and London Cornwell of Greenup to Kaleb Elmore and Samantha Reavley of Newton, $15,500.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office