- Approx. 103.94 acres of farmland in Ashmore, PIN # 01-1-00920-001; 01-0-00927-000; 01-0-00918-000; 01-0-00919-000; 01-0-00742-002; Lana Jo Reed, et al of Charleston to Coffey Family Farms, Inc. of Ashmore, $1,736,800.
- 125 W. Buchanan Ave. in Charleston; Bridgette Waldau of Okeechobee, Fla., Shawn Veach of Punta Gorda, Fla., Ethel Moody of Arlington Heights, Cindy Moody of Arlington Heights, Nancy Brinckerhoff of Palatine, Susan Maciag of Inverness, Mickie Lawyer of Charleston, Barry Moody of Anderson, S.C. and Cassie Carpenter of Charleston to Jerilyn McElwee of Chantilly, Va., $24,000.
- Approx. 120 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #08-0-00498-001; 08-0-00498-002; Chad Craig, as independent executor of the estate of David Craig of Shepherdsville, Ky., to Justin Arthur and Jena Arthur of Camargo, $520,000.
- Approx. 120 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #08-0-00498-001; 08-0-00498-002; Rebecca Winnett Guiterrez, Charles Michael Craig and David Craig, of Charleston to Justin Arthur and Jena Arthur of Camargo, $1,040,000.
- Approx. 50 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN # 12-0-00878-000; Chad Craig as independent executor of the Estate of David Craig of Shepherdsville, Ky. to William Schwartz - JAJ Family, LLC of Glen Carbon, $275,000.
- Approx. 50 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #12-0-00878-000; Rebecca Winnett Guiterrez, Charles Michael Craig and David Craig of Charleston to William Schwartz - JAJ Family, LLC of Glen Carbon, $550,000.
- Approx. 30 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #12-0-00878-000; Chad Craig as independent executor of the Estate of David Craig of Shepherdsville, Ky. to Tommie Fehrenbacher of Olney, $155,000.
- Approx. 30 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #12-0-00878-000; Rebecca Winnett Guiterrez, Charles Michael Craig and David Craig of Charleston to Tommie Fehrenbacher of Olney, $310,000.
- 7 El Rancho Drive in Mattoon; Phyllis Strong and Thomas Strong of Mattoon and Richard Strong of Lerna to Blake Strong and Stephanie Hemrich of Mattoon, $105,000.
- 110 Arbor Lane in Mattoon; Tamara Young, trustee of the Patty Campbell trust of Mattoon to Ruben Scott Young of Mattoon, $40,000.
- 1501 S. 19th Street in Mattoon; General Electric Company of Norwalk, Conn. to Phoenix Mattoon II Industrial Investors LLC of Milwaukee, Wisc., $1,000,000.
- 102 E. North Street in Oakland; DG Enterprises LLC - XPROP, LLC of New Lenox to Gregory Weaver of Oakland, $6,000.
- 122 Woodlawn Ave. in Mattoon; Matt Mcquire of Mattoon to Randall Curry of Mattoon, $32,000.
- 40.66 acres of farmland in Arcola, PIN #04-0-01449-000; Toby Ring and Kristy Ring of Tuscola to Norman Hostetler and Gloria Hostetler of Humboldt, $735,946.
- 631 14th Street in Charleston; Robert East of Charleston to Richard Dwayne Edwards of Charleston, $5,500.
- 1410 9th Street in Charleston; Unique Homes Properties, Inc. of Charleston to Kethan Tummala of Charlotte, N.C., $61,750.
- 21925 E. County Road 1000N in Casey; JM II, LLC of Mattoon to UMM Property, LLC of Webster Groves, Mo., $63,790.
- 312 N. Walnut Street in Oakland; David Volk and Sandra Volk of Oakland to David Lee Stoerger of Oakland, $230,000.
- 2612 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Crystal Sanders of Dundee, Fla. and Sherry McQueen-Pieper of Ivesdale to Amy Zimmerman and Ernest Zimmerman of Mattoon, $25,000.
- 1118 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Floyd Rentals, LLC of Mattoon to Trent Wilkinson of Mattoon, $135,000.
- 1605 Edgar Ave. in Mattoon; Jill Mason of Mattoon to Jose Lira Garza of Mattoon, $90,000.
- Approx. 80 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #09-0-01019-000; Eric Barron of Livermore, Calif., Jennifer Barron of Livermore, Calif., Alex Barron of Redwood City, Calif., Sarah Barron of Redwood City, Calif., Peggy Barron, trustee, of San Carlos, Calif., Caron McCarthy-Skelley of Mattoon, Leslie Sharp, trustee, of Pagosa Springs, Colo., William Lewis of San Diego, Calif., and James Lewis of San Diego, Calif. to Holly Adams, trustee, of Mattoon, $3,500,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office