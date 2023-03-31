- 800 S. 15th Street in Mattoon; Wells Fargo Bank, as trustee for ABFC 2004-OPT4 Trust, of West Palm Beach, Fla. to Augusto Marques and Teresa Rose Wintroath of Carmichael, Calif., $25,000.
- 2303 Douglas in Charleston; Gary Francis of Casey and Richard Francis of White Heath to Jacob Rippey and Megan Neese of Charleston, $152,000.
- 7B S. Country Club Road in Mattoon; Mary Amal Khoury Harvey and Jon Ligon of Peoria to Carol Hopkins of Mattoon, $244,000.
- 2249 Cortland Drive in Charleston; Michael and Kerra Southards of Nashville, Tenn. to Linda Cornwell, trustee, of Charleston, $259,000.
- 415 N. 11th Street in Charleston; Duane Snider and Tiffany Snider of Dundas to Austin York and Serenity York of Charleston, $25,000.
- 822 Division Street in Charleston; Dustin Salmons of Mattoon to Hadley Laster of Charleston, $83,500.
- 6999 E. County Road 000N in Trilla; David Brown, attorney-in-fact, of Greenup to Randolf Hausle and Tina Hausle of Trilla. $188,500.
- 1506 Rudy Ave. in Mattoon; Drake and Tierra St. John of Lerna to Nathaniel Bell of Mattoon, $105,000.
- 3008 Pine Ave. in Mattoon; Aaron Brigman and Estella Jackson of Mattoon to Ryan Turner of Humboldt, $58,000.
- 27 W. Vine Street in Charleston; Enrique Perez and Veronica Castro of Charleston to Javier Castillo and Maria Torres of Charleston, $20,000.
- 9874 E. County Road 550N in Mattoon; Matthew and Matya Riley of Mattoon to Daniel and Danae Birky of Mattoon, $278,000.
- Approx. 79 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #02-1-01362-000; Jeri Doty of Neoga to Jeannie Doty of Charleston, $425,060.
- Approx. 40 acres of farmland in Charleston; PIN #12-0-00215-000; Jeannie Doty of Charleston to Austin Swango of Kansas, $572,798.
- Approx. 40 acres of farmland in Charleston; PIN #12-0-00215-000; Jeannie Doty of Charleston to Sawyer and Paige Overton of Mattoon, $572,798.
- 715 10th Street in Charleston; Ashton Pointer of Charleston to Emily Reid of Charleston, $110,000.
- 12 North Pike Street in Charleston; Jack Sanders of Oakland to William and Tonya Barrow of Oakland, $18,000.
- 1512 S. 3rd Street in Mattoon; Diana Gomez of Arcola and Job Estaban Vargas of Joliet to Tierra Bartlett of Mattoon, $84,500.
- 202 Fourth Street in Charleston; Lacie Petro of Bloomington to Ryan McDaniel of Charleston, $20,000.
- 1222 Division Street in Charleston; Douglas and Rhonda Sager of Charleston to Luke Spender of Arcola, $15,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office