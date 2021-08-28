Watch now: Mattoon event underscores need for safe disposal of electronics

MATTOON — This year’s electronics recycling event saw a smaller turnout than last year, but still managed to collect electronics brought by over 100 cars.

The team expected to collect around three semi-trucks' worth of materials from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Land College, said solid waste coordinator and GIS technician Sarah Mummel, who serves the Coles County area.

However, the team dropped down to only calling two trucks.

“It's concerning,” said Mummel. “There might have been other things going on.”

A previous event two years ago collected over two semi-trucks' worth of electronics from 342 cars — around 40,000 pounds of electronics — in an hour and a half. This year, the morning started off strong for the first 30 minutes then slowed to a trickle.

“The biggest challenges have been, in some areas, to let people know that these things exist,” said Sunil Suthar, manager for the waste reduction unit of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

This electronics recycling program, which is part of the Consumer Electronics Recycling Act, is one of several services provided. Others include hazardous waste disposal days and medical waste disposal.

“It’s a good way to downsize and get rid of things that were taking up space,” said Renee Patterson, who attended the event to get rid of old printers.

“We see less fly-dumping of electronics,” Suthar said. “People have an idea that, ‘Ok, there's got to be some sort of collection that I can go to take my waste.’ So, this is a mechanism for them, to bring that down in a matter that’s safe to the environment and human health.”

The need to dispose of things safely saw a huge push in the early 2000s, said Mummel.

“In the U.S., we had a huge electronics boom and then people were wanting to get rid of a lot of stuff,” she said. “But I don't really think we had a lot of manufacturers here to take care of it.”

A "60 Minutes" episode galvanized a lot of people to make sure they disposed of recyclables safely, said Mummel.

The documentary showed an investigative journalist tracking recycled materials to an overseas location where electronics were burned in order to collect the precious metals inside.

“It's just a huge health hazard because you shouldn't be burning that stuff,” said Mummel. “It’s extremely carcinogenic and can give people cancer. So that's why there are sites like what Dynamic has, to be extremely certified and run with high competency.”

Dynamic Recycling, which is in Wisconsin but collects electronics from several different regions in Illinois, recycles every piece of the old electronics, sending virtually nothing to the landfills or overseas.

Mummel said volunteers are always needed for future recycling events, and can call County Regional Planning at 217-348-0521 for more details.

