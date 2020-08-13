Today in History

In 2019, the Associated Press reported that numerous women had accused opera legend Plácido Domingo of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior spanning decades, and music companies began canceling appearances by Domingo in response to the story; Domingo issued a statement calling the allegations “deeply troubling and, as presented inaccurate.” Ken Cuccinelli, the Trump administration’s acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said the famous inscription on the Statue of Liberty welcoming “huddled masses” to American shores referred to “people coming from Europe.” The warden at the New York federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein had taken his own life was removed, and two guards who were supposed to be watching Epstein were placed on leave while federal authorities investigated the death.