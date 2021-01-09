Villas of Holly Brook holds COVID-19 modified Christmas activities

CHARLESTON — Villas of Holly Brook recently held "12 Days of Christmas Spirit Days" and other COVID-19 modified holiday activities for its residents.

Executive Director Andrea Pappas said the senior living community, 738 N. 18th St., had to adapt because it could not gather residents together for a Christmas party, host visiting carolers and musicians, or offer many of its other traditional festivities.

"The staff has just tried to do their best to make sure the residents are as happy and well adjusted as can be during what has been a difficult time," Pappas said of the pandemic.

The "12 Days of Christmas Spirit Days" involved staff dressing up in outfits and offering individuals activities to go along with various themes, ranging from Christmas socks to Santa Claus wear. In addition, the staff decorated their "Happy Wagon" cart for the holidays as they continued to use it to bring treats to the residents.