 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Villas of Holly Brook holds COVID-19 modified Christmas activities
0 comments

Villas of Holly Brook holds COVID-19 modified Christmas activities

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Villas of Holly Brook recently held "12 Days of Christmas Spirit Days" and other COVID-19 modified holiday activities for its residents.

Executive Director Andrea Pappas said the senior living community, 738 N. 18th St., had to adapt because it could not gather residents together for a Christmas party, host visiting carolers and musicians, or offer many of its other traditional festivities.

"The staff has just tried to do their best to make sure the residents are as happy and well adjusted as can be during what has been a difficult time," Pappas said of the pandemic.

Golden Apple now accepting applicants for program to address teacher shortage

The "12 Days of Christmas Spirit Days" involved staff dressing up in outfits and offering individuals activities to go along with various themes, ranging from Christmas socks to Santa Claus wear. In addition, the staff decorated their "Happy Wagon" cart for the holidays as they continued to use it to bring treats to the residents.

Pappas said the staff also prepared special holiday meals with all the trimmings for residents to enjoy in their rooms — chicken cordon bleu on Christmas Eve and sliced ham on Christmas — and gave activity gift bags to each of them.  She said local businesses, community organizations and individual residents delivered donated treats to Villas of Holly Brook, as well.

"The community has just been wonderful in bringing things in we are able to share with the residents," Pappas said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rural hospital staff devastated by Covid-19 patients

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News