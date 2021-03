MATTOON — The Wabash Fire Protection District is scheduled to hold its annual chili supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at its Lake Paradise fire station, 3287 Lake Road.

The cost of each chili meal will be $5 per person, with a dessert and a drink included. The fundraising supper also will offer an auction, door prizes, and raffles for a quilt and for a Ruger AR 5.56 NATO.