Watch now: 4-H competitions wrap up, marking another successful year for hard-working kids

CHARLESTON — Another successful end to 4-H competitions at the Coles County Fairground made this year a sweet return-to-normal for local families.

For the youth participating in the events, it makes a world of difference.

“It was really nice to get back in there with the cows and get back into showing and working at it,” said 17-year-old Karly McKinney.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused countless events and festivals to be canceled in order to decrease the spread of the coronavirus. This caused the 4-H competition to move to a virtual format.

Over this virtual format, judges watched videos and viewed photos of animals as the youth led them around, as if in a show ring. This year, 4-H participants could show their animals in-person.

“Getting out there and working with a judge — that's huge,” said Candace Overton, a mother of 4-H participants, said. “It's almost like preparing them (the children) for interviews.”

This is especially true for the showmanship competitions. These competitions grade those involved on their ability to handle animals, as opposed to other 4-H shows that mainly grade the animal.

The 4-H program in Coles County offers competitions for rabbits, goats, swine, sheep and cattle. Those interested in participating in showmanship competitions will participate in handling swine, sheep, and cattle.

No matter what type of show participants enter, the opportunity to travel can be one of the best parts of it.

“You see plenty of places,” said 14-year-old Tamden Hill, who has been showing sheep and more since he was a young child. “See new places, make new friends. It gets you out-and-about.”

McKinney, for instance, will be moving on to compete again at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield in two weeks after winning first-place in the Master Showmanship competition on Wednesday night.

“I’m a bit nervous,” said McKinney, though she is also excited.

McKinney competed with five other individuals in the showmanship competition. All have been working with animals since they were small.

“I really like friendships you make in 4-H,” said 16-year-old Landon Ames, who has also been involved with cattle-showing from a young age. “And you learn a lot of responsibility.”

4-H participants often raise animals from when they are small, which could take several months of constant feeding, care, and even exercise.

“Some days you don't want to get up and do the work, but it's totally worth it,” said McKinney.

After the competitions, many animals are auctioned-off at the end of the week as meat animals, breeding animals, or for other purposes like dairy. In the days leading up to the auction, the fair is filled with children and family members taking turns and even watching over each others’ animals.

“It's really a good community of families,” said Overton. “Everyone works together.”

