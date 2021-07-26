Watch now: 4-H participants stay cool at the Coles County fairgrounds

CHARLESTON — Even by late morning, temperatures at the Coles County Fairgrounds were well over 80 degrees on Monday. For children participating in the 4-H goat and swine shows, this meant a day of hard work.

“It was intense,” said 14-year-old Abby Metzger.

Metzger has been showing goats for most of her life and spent nearly 45 minutes in the show ring.

“There might have been hot days, but I’ve never been out in the show ring for that long,” she said, pressing a bottle of cold water to her forehead.

Being in the show ring can be the hardest — and hottest — part of the day.

“It’s extremely hot when you’re out there, walking the animals around and there’s no breeze,” said Rod Helton, a superintendent for the swine shows. “It gets warm, and it’s harder on the animals and the kids.”

Keeping animals and people cool can be the day’s most important chore, as heat-related hospitalizations are on the rise.

4-H facilitators worked to battle the heat by providing bottles of cold water. They made trips to buy more ice as the day went on.

Participants were in charge of making sure their animals don’t overheat.

“If it gets too hot, then we kind of tell them (children) to slow down, slack off, and don’t push your animal as hard,” Helton said. “When they get done, they take their animal back to the pen and cool them down, let them drink water.”

“They really work hard not to over-stress and get the animals hot,” said Brenda Stone, who attends 4-H to watch children in her family participate. “Especially the hogs.”

The Coles County fair kicked off on Sunday afternoon and wraps up this Sunday. The Youth Livestock & General Projects Auction is planned at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Since pigs only sweat on their noses, keeping them cool requires constant supervision. Some telltale signs an animal might be too hot is if they are lethargic or breathing really hard.

“If you’re getting hot, they’re getting hot,” said Chris Stone.

Many of the children go to work to make sure their animals were cool and comfortable.

“You always put them near a fan,” said 9-year-old Cowen Metzger, Abby Metzger’s cousin who began showing goats this year. “And make sure if they’re hot that there’s water, also.”

“You rinse (goats) every day and keep them cool,” said his mother, Heather Metzger.

Around a dozen fans might be running in a barn at any given time. There are also several places equipped with hoses to rinse-down animals throughout the fairgrounds.

Participants have needed these spaces throughout the day, and will also need it throughout the week. Tuesday is expected to have similar weather with sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees. Wednesday is expected to hit 90 degrees.

On rare occasions, weather can pose a danger to animals. In that case, some animals might be sent home or just miss showings in order to rest. Sometimes, hot weather can even impact the scheduling of the 4-H events.

“In years past, when the weathermen have said the humidity is going to be high…we’ve had shows that were supposed to start at nine start earlier, at seven-thirty or eight, so they’re done before the heat of the day hits,” said Chris Stone.

Though it may be uncomfortable, most 4-H participants are no stranger to the heat. It just means it's a time to be careful and alert.