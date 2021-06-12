Watch now: Central Illinois to avoid cicada swarm -- this year

MATTOON — There has been a lot of buzz about the arrival of cicadas, especially of a large swarm known as “Brood X.”

Coles County and many surrounding areas, however, aren't expected to see many cicadas this year.

But they will be in Central Illinois soon, a local expert said.

“Most of Brood X is out east," including Indiana and Ohio, with some emerging in eastern Illinois counties like Vermilion, Clark and Crawford, said Jennifer Tariq, the executive director of Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon. Tariq, who also served as the educational director, has a background in environmental education.

“Here in Central Illinois, we’re going to see parts of Brood XIX, which will cover our area in 2024.”

Cicadas associated with “broods” are “periodical” cicadas. There are two types of periodicals: ones which arrive in 13- and 17-year cycles. There are many types of cicadas, however. The ones we see each year are annual cicadas and are often referred to as “dog days” cicadas, since they arrive closer to the end of summer.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brood X is a 17-year cicada. Illinois is supposed to see its next 17-year swarm, Brood XIII, in 2024. That swarm mainly lives around the Chicago area. This is the same year Central Illinois will see our 13-year swarm, Brood XIX, Tariq said.

At least, that is what is supposed to happen. Last year, there were reports of Brood XIII arriving early in the Chicago area and Brood XIX arriving early around St. Louis. Still, when the rest of the two broods emerge in 2024, almost all of Illinois will be impacted.

“I think the biggest questions we get are, ‘Why do cicadas stay underground so long?’ and ‘How do they know when to emerge?’ It’s still kind of fascinating,” Tariq said. “They’re underground, like little larva. They’re not hibernating, they’re not sleeping. They’re actually very active.”

"Some scientists think they’re underground because it’s just a survival technique, it’s an adaptation," Tariq said. "When you’re underground, you’re not competing for all the resources above-ground that all the other wildlife are. And there’s not as many predators underground.”

Scientists are still baffled by many aspects of cicadas’ lifecycles. Many still question why cicadas brood in years of 13 and 17, but many understand a bit about how they keep track of the years while they’re underground.

“A lot of us can agree that some animals have an internal clock,” Tariq said. “Monarchs have an internal navigational clock — how do they know to migrate to Mexico or back from Mexico every year? With cicadas, it’s an internal molecular clock. Every year when the tree blooms, it has a surge of sugars and nutrients (in the roots), and the cicadas can detect that. They know when the trees are blooming, so they can keep track of every season the tree blooms. They’ve been able to replicate this in scientific studies.”

In the United States’ East coast, Midwest, and Southern regions, there are 14 different broods of 17-year cicadas and three broods of 13-year cicadas. Cicadas are found all over the world except in Antarctica.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0