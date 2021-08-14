 Skip to main content
Lincoln Log Cabin site hosting volunteer training

LERNA — Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site will host a new volunteer training session at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28.

Anyone interested in volunteering at Lincoln Log Cabin is invited to attend. Numerous volunteer opportunities are available at the site, including serving as visitor center docents, gift shop clerks, historic interpreters ("reenactors"), seamstresses and crafts persons, and gardeners.

Those planning to attend the volunteer training session are asked to RSVP by Thursday, Aug. 26, by calling the site, sending a Facebook message, or sending an email to volunteer@lincolnlogcabin.org.

For more information, call 217-345-1845 or visit www.lincolnlogcabin.org

Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is part of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It re-creates the 19th century home of Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln, father and stepmother of the president. The site is eight miles south of Charleston.

