Local Living
Best Funeral Home
- Schilling Funeral Home - Winner
- Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd. - Favorite
- Adams Funeral Chapel - Favorite
Best Local Charity
- Coles County Animal Shelter - Winner
- The Haven - Favorite
- Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Favorite
Best Place for a Picnic/Reunion
- Fox Ridge State Park - Winner
- Lake Charleston spillway park - Favorite
- Lytle Park - Favorite
Best Place to Live (Community)
- Charleston, IL - Winner
- Mattoon, IL - Favorite
- Casey, IL - Favorite
Best Place to Volunteer
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center - Winner
- Special Olympics Family Festival - Favorite
- Camp New Hope - Favorite
Best Place to Work
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center - Winner
- Eastern Illinois University - Favorite
- KC Summers Auto Group - Favorite
Best Place to Worship
- Apostolic Center Church - Winner
- Home Church - Favorite
- Truth & Grace Fellowship - Favorite
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!