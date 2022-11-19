 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Local Living

From the JG-TC Readers’ Choice 2022: See all the winners series
  • 0

Local Living

Best Funeral Home

  • Schilling Funeral Home - Winner
  • Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd. - Favorite
  • Adams Funeral Chapel - Favorite

Best Local Charity

  • Coles County Animal Shelter - Winner
  • The Haven - Favorite
  • Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Favorite

Best Place for a Picnic/Reunion

  • Fox Ridge State Park - Winner
  • Lake Charleston spillway park - Favorite
  • Lytle Park - Favorite

Best Place to Live (Community)

  • Charleston, IL - Winner
  • Mattoon, IL - Favorite
  • Casey, IL - Favorite

Best Place to Volunteer

  • Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center - Winner
  • Special Olympics Family Festival - Favorite
  • Camp New Hope - Favorite

Best Place to Work

  • Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center - Winner
  • Eastern Illinois University - Favorite
  • KC Summers Auto Group - Favorite

Best Place to Worship 

  • Apostolic Center Church - Winner
  • Home Church - Favorite
  • Truth & Grace Fellowship - Favorite

Tuesday morning, curious employees and patients at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center had the opportunity to take the latest da Vinci Robot Surgical System for a test drive.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News