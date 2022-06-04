Farm Fresh Mercantile offers homegrown produce, space for local creators

CHARLESTON — Farm Fresh Mercantile owners Donna Coonce and Julia Miller say what started as overgrown land purchased to be a campsite has become a place where local creators can showcase and sell their work to people seeking local products to purchase.

In 2004, when the two women purchased the land they have since built their home and small business on, they had no idea what would come of the “pretty rough” plot.

“There was a lot of junk, an old barn and old garage. It was overgrown, just crazy. And so we started cleaning that up," Miller said. "We started with a campsite out here thinking that's all it would ever be, and then decided to build a house and move out here, which we did in 2008, and then the rest of the business part of it has just kind of grown organically from there. We started a garden and had extra produce, so we said, ‘hey, let's go to the farmers market. I like to bake, let's take those to the farmers market, too.’ And it just has totally expanded.”

Both women have particular interests that they put to use in the business, with Coonce enjoying growing produce and Miller having an affinity for baking.

“I've been a baker as long as I can remember," Miller said. "My grandmother was an excellent cook and an excellent baker, and the more I do that, the more I kind of come back to those roots. I like to explore some of the old recipes. And then also take bits and pieces of things and bring them together and make a meal.”

Added Coonce, “I love to grow food, I love to talk about food, I love gardening."

Coonce and Miller began using their talents to sell products at local farmers markets, but had issues with hauling their products and losing some along the way, so they brought the farmers market to their own front yard.

Coonce said they have far exceeded any goals they had when starting the business about two years ago.

“We put this little store out here, and it just kept growing, and now we're at the max that this building can be, and we're good with that,” Coonce said. “You know, we don't want to be a big box store, but we want to support local farmers, local growers, local artisans, that's what we're all about.”

Coonce said neither of them wants to be in competition with the local farmers market, but rather another option for those wishing to sell their products locally.

She added that she enjoys the freedom she has with the business after retiring from her career as an instructor at Eastern Illinois University.

“If I want to come out here at 6 o'clock in the morning and work until noon and stop for the day, I can do that,” Coonce said. “I think we’ve kind of got the best of both worlds. We have great food, we have great conversations with people and we're right here on our own land.”

Miller said she enjoys being able to share the space with other local creators and being able to ensure the highest quality of products while doing so.

“We're pretty selective about who we host and the quality of their product, and it's been really fun to see those kinds of new businesses, or even existing businesses, but artisans that need an outlet for some of their products,” Miller said. “So it's been a good relationship for all of us.”

Customer Jerry Cutright said he appreciates what the shop offers, like the variety of fresh produce.

“I bought their honey here before and I haven't used it, but my daughter and my wife would buy lip balm and soaps, so it's all very good,” Cutright said.

Another customer, Linda Ghent, said the shop offers the freshest options available.

“I've come out here before, and she's literally cut me a bag of salad and handed it to me, so it is as fresh as it can be other than growing it myself,” Ghent said. “It just tastes better and I think it's better for you, you know — it's organic and I know that they're taking care to make sure it's healthy.”

The Farm Fresh Mercantile is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday at 3713 N. County Road 2200E in Charleston. Online purchases can be made at mercantile.fivefelinefarm.com.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

