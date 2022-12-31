Justrite makes donation to Mattoon school district building trades program

MATTOON — Justrite Safety Group in Mattoon recently donated safety storage containers to the Mattoon School District's building trades program.
The donation included two self-closing, flammable cabinets and two manual close, flammable cabinets. The donation was worth around $7,500.
Building trades teacher Troy Hackee stated, “This allows us to store items in a safe manner. These cabinets are very much appreciated.”
