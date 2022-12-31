 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Justrite makes donation to Mattoon school district building trades program

  • 0
Justrite, Building Trades Donation

Pictured, left to right, Mark Neff of Justrite; Dan Simpson, MCUSD Maintenance; Troy Haacke, Building Trades Teacher; Shealon Downey, Justrite; Jay Hopper, Justrite); and Cody Simpson, Justrite.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Justrite Safety Group in Mattoon recently donated safety storage containers to the Mattoon School District's building trades program.

The donation included two self-closing, flammable cabinets and two manual close, flammable cabinets. The donation was worth around $7,500.

Building trades teacher Troy Hackee stated, “This allows us to store items in a safe manner. These cabinets are very much appreciated.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Trueblood, Diepholz Auto donate to SBL

Trueblood, Diepholz Auto donate to SBL

This is the third year Trueblood Collective donated to the Regional Cancer Center, and owner Shannon Trueblood said she is happy to help patients fighting cancer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News