Looking for the best businesses in the Charleston-Mattoon area

The JG-TC is launching its first-ever Readers’ Choice Award program to recognize exceptional local businesses throughout the region in more than 150 categories.
“The JG-TC Readers’ Choice platform gives our readers the unique opportunity to decide who they think is the best,” explained JG-TC general manager David Rigas. “Everybody has an opinion on what restaurant has the best burger or which realtor they like the most. This program gives our readers a voice in choosing the best.”
Readers’ Choice is divided into two segments, the nomination round and the voting rounds. Readers have from Aug. 31 to Sept. 20 to nominate their favorite business and service provider — everything from your favorite accountant to the best grocery store. Nominations are all done online at jg-tc.com/contests. The top five businesses and people in each category will move onto the voting rounds.
Online voting begins on October 5-9, when readers can vote for the best services, people and medical. Round 2 voting is for the best places to eat, drink and play and takes place on Oct. 12-16. And the final voting round is for the best places to shop from Oct. 19 -23. Voting is also done by visiting jg-tc.com/contests.
Winners will be announced in the JG-TC on Friday, Nov. 20.
Earning the distinction of being a Reader’s Choice winner is a powerful marketing tool and shows excellence in a business category.
We encourage all businesses to begin asking their customers to nominate them so they can move onto the voting round and have the opportunity to win a 2020 Readers’ Choice award. If you have any questions about the JG-TC Readers’ Choice program, please contact David Rigas at drigas@jg-tc.com or by calling 770-530-3108.
Yesteryear in Coles County: From the JG-TC archives
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!