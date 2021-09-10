Mahomet-Seymour casts spell on Mt. Zion 35-27

Mahomet-Seymour knocked off Mt. Zion 35-27 in Illinois high school football action on September 10.
Recently on August 27 , Mt Zion squared up on Bartonville Limestone in a football game . Click here for a recap
The Braves turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs put the game on ice.
The Bulldogs' edge showed as they carried a 35-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mahomet-Seymour's offense darted to a 21-13 lead over Mt. Zion at the intermission.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.