Marco Polo was found looking for food and water in the country. He has recovered nicely and has the BEST... View on PetFinder
The circumstances surrounding sex acts between a woman and a teenage boy didn't meet the crimes with which she was charged, a judge said in finding the woman not guilty.
A retired state trooper guided the boy to a window and he jumped from the second floor of the burning house into the arms of three police officers.
A pathologist examined the remains that were found Friday near the university's baseball field.
Two people have been arrested and two others remain at large as suspects in a robbery reported at a Charleston laundry last week.
Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze late Monday morning in a two-story apartment building on the north side of town.
Clayton Anderson could go to prison for the rest of his life if convicted of the murder; Decatur man also facing charges in the killing.
A look at the latest real estate transactions, according to public documents.
A Moultrie County man who didn’t show up for his sentencing hearing received a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for a trespassing conviction.
The cause of the Wednesday afternoon fire is under investigation.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
