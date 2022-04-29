MAT billboard Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RunningYou can reap its many rewards B4-----Challenge for RobinsonDivision II All-American to transfer to ISU B1XXXXXX XX XX FORECAST, B10 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Police: Mattoon school shooter sentenced to 25 years in prison Police arrested Josiah Lyons in December on a charge of failing to register an address change in violation of his juvenile court sentencing terms. 'Saturation' enforcement nets 85 arrests in Coles and other counties Police seize guns and illegal drugs. Driver who killed Shelbyville pedestrian gets a year in jail Police estimated the Neoga man was speeding at close to 100 mph when he struck 84-year-old Sidney Manning. Fire destroys detached garage in Mattoon The fire destroyed the detached garage and an adjacent car, and melted siding on two nearby structures. Sarah Bush Lincoln president announces his planned retirement An announcement regarding the next SBL President and CEO is expected in the coming weeks. Dunham’s Sports announces Mattoon mall store opening in summer Renovations are progressing on the interior of the store, its front entrance, and its interior entrance into the mall concourse. Mattoon church to host post prom after high school dance The post prom activities at the Trace Place will include a DJ, dancing, karaoke, games, refreshments and prizes. Coles County real estate transactions A look at the latest real estate transactions, according to public documents. Shelbyville man accused of strangling, punching, dragging female victim He faces aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery charges. State's attorney anticipates appeal in Mattoon school shooter sentencing The sentencing occurred as the five year anniversary of the Sept. 20, 2017 shooting at Mattoon High School approaches.