SHELBYVILLE — The road entering the Coon Creek Recreation Area will be closed May 8-19, preventing access to Lake Shelbyville's Coon Creek Campground and Boat Ramp areas.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the closures, which will allow for work on a sewer line project, apply to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Lone Point Boat Ramp can be used as the alternative ramp for this area.

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced the 2023 Run for the Bagel to be held on Saturday, July 22, in conjunction with Mattoon Bagelfest.

This is the 36th year for the event that offers 5k (3.1 miles) and 10k (6.2 miles) routes that start at KC Summers Toyota and wind through Mattoon. This year’s theme is Return of the Bagel.

“Over the years we have perfected the race route so that our participants can enjoy some shady and flat roads as they run through town,” race director Sarah Dowell said. “Our community loves to come out and cheer on the runners and walkers, which makes it even more fun.”

Participants who register by July 4 are guaranteed a race shirt.

The run starts at 6:30 a.m. Registration is available at mattoonymca.org or www.raceentry.com. Questions can be directed to Dowell at 217-234-9494 or sdowell@mattoonymca.org.

SHELBYVILLE — Old Town Cruise Nights return to Shelbyville starting at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5.

The route will begin at the courthouse and cruise west down Main Street ending at Johnstown Mall. All vehicles are welcome.

MATTOON — Shop at your favorite local boutiques, including home decor vendors, jewelry, and more at the two-day Boutique Boulevard event at the Cross County Mall.

More than 50 vendors will be on hand from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 12, and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Cash and cards will be accepted.

The cost to attend is $5 at the door. Those ages 10 and under can enter for free. For more information visit the Boutique Blvd Facebook page.

DECATUR — Zero1 USA wrestling is returning to the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday, May 6.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with showtime at 7 p.m.

The night will feature three championship matches, a four-way ladder match, and a two-ring rumble.

In the main event, Team Zero1 USA fight for control over the company as they head into battle against Team Lowlifes, featuring two rings surrounded by just one cage.

For tickets, go to zero1usa.com/wargames or purchase them at the door.