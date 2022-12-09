 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Friday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 4-3-6, Fireball: 0

Pick Four-Midday

  • 6-5-0-0, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 2-3-6-15-17

Lotto Jackpot

  • $5.3 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $379 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-2-6, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-9-8-6, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 12-13-24-28-43

Powerball

  • 6-28-44-59-61
  • Powerball: 21
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $116 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

