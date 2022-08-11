MAT Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 7-8-5, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Midday
- 6-9-0-5, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 7-13-16-23-34
Lotto Jackpot
- $8.9 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $65 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 5-7-6, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
- 2-9-7-4, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 24-25-29-36-39
Powerball
- 29-44-59-61-68
- Powerball: 19
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $48 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.