MAT Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-0-4, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Midday
- 1-5-4-1, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 6-9-12-31-40
Lotto Jackpot
- $7.55 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $1.35 billion
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 0-3-1, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Evening
- 7-8-4-8, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 8-13-16-22-27
Powerball
- 4-8-46-47-48
- Powerball: 5
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $404 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.