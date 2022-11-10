MAT Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 3-8-9, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Midday
- 0-3-0-3, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 1-10-12-13-41
Lotto Jackpot
- $3.5 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $189 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 6-3-2, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Evening
- 7-9-6-5, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 8-33-36-39-40
Powerball
- 7-14-24-30-56
- Powerball: 7
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $47 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.