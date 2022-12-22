 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 6-4-3, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Midday

  • 9-7-8-8, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 3-5-6-15-29

Lotto Jackpot

  • $6.2 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $510 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 9-8-6, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-3-4-2, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 2-14-26-35-36

Powerball

  • 12-15-24-34-59
  • Powerball: 14
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $186 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

