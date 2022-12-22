MAT Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 6-4-3, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Midday
- 9-7-8-8, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 3-5-6-15-29
Lotto Jackpot
- $6.2 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $510 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 9-8-6, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
- 9-3-4-2, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 2-14-26-35-36
Powerball
- 12-15-24-34-59
- Powerball: 14
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $186 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.