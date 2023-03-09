Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 9-8-6, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 8-0-4-3, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 8-10-29-31-36
Lotto Jackpot
- $11.5 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $203 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 1-8-2, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Evening
- 9-2-7-9, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 9-17-24-34-35
Powerball
- 26-27-43-61-69
- Powerball: 4
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $45 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.