MAT Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 7-5-5, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Midday
- 3-5-1-5, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 1-4-6-24-45
Lotto Jackpot
- $2.15 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $30 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 0-6-4, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Evening
- 8-0-3-9, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 1-8-20-23-34
Powerball
- 6-8-15-27-42
- Powerball: 10
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $550 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.