 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 5-9-4, Fireball: 1

Pick Four-Midday

  • 2-9-3-0, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 2-7-11-26-36

Lotto Jackpot

  • $4.4 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $284 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-6-3, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Evening

  • 7-8-7-1, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 8-26-33-36-41

Powerball

  • 1-2-31-39-66
  • Powerball: 25
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $48 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50 cozy towns to visit this winter

50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Whether you're interested in dog-sledding through the wilds or touring luxurious mansions, here are 50 favorite small-town destinations with something to offer everyone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News