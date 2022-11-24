MAT Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 5-9-4, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Midday
- 2-9-3-0, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 2-7-11-26-36
Lotto Jackpot
- $4.4 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $284 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 5-6-3, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Evening
- 7-8-7-1, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 8-26-33-36-41
Powerball
- 1-2-31-39-66
- Powerball: 25
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $48 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.