 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 4-2-6, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Midday

  • 4-5-5-8, Fireball: 5

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 8-10-19-27-38

Lotto Jackpot

  • $3.05 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $119 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 8-6-6, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Evening

  • 0-9-6-0, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 6-7-20-22-36

Powerball

  • 2-11-22-35-60
  • Powerball: 23
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $1.5 billion

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News