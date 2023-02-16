Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 2-7-2, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-5-5-5, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 2-4-27-28-45
Lotto Jackpot
- $9.8 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $84 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 9-4-2, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Evening
- 5-0-4-0, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 2-26-34-43-45
Powerball
- 31-32-54-60-63
- Powerball: 12
- Power Play: 4
- Jackpot: $73 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.