Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 3-5-7, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-7-3-9, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 10-13-17-35-37
Lotto Jackpot
- $476 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $13.4 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 1-2-1, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Evening
- 4-9-2-3, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 4-21-33-38-40
Powerball
- 9-36-41-44-59
- Powerball: 4
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $219 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.