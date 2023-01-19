 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 6-2-5, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Midday

  • 4-5-7-3, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 2-3-28-40-44

Lotto Jackpot

  • $8 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $20 billion

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 1-9-8, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Evening

  • 1-7-2-9, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 22-28-30-32-43

Powerball

  • 6-15-22-42-47
  • Powerball: 26
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $473 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

