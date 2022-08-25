 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-6-4, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Midday

  • 4-2-3-4, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 8-15-39-40-42

Lotto Jackpot

  • $9.8 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $135 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-8-9, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Evening

  • 0-3-5-9, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 19-27-28-33-40

Powerball

  • 6-24-35-37-44
  • Powerball: 22
  • Power Play: 4
  • Jackpot: $115 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

