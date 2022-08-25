MAT Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-6-4, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-2-3-4, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 8-15-39-40-42
Lotto Jackpot
- $9.8 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $135 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 5-8-9, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
- 0-3-5-9, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 19-27-28-33-40
Powerball
- 6-24-35-37-44
- Powerball: 22
- Power Play: 4
- Jackpot: $115 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.