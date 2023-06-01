Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 9-6-9, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
- 9-2-9-9, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 14-16-24-28-29
Lotto Jackpot
- $16.55 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $203 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 1-8-6, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
- 7-4-8-4, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 5-16-27-31-42
Powerball
- 2-4-54-61-62
- Powerball: 14
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $262 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.