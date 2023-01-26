 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 7-9-9, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Midday

  • 7-7-1-9, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 3-4-18-31-34

Lotto Jackpot

  • $8.45 million

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $20 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 9-4-8, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-8-8-4, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 8-25-33-42-43

Powerball

  • 9-17-20-38-40
  • Powerball: 18
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $572 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.

