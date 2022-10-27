 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 3-7-9, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Midday

  • 9-4-3-5, Fireball: 6

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 2-3-30-36-44

Lotto Jackpot

  • $2.7 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $64 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 9-2-0, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Evening

  • 6-4-3-7, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 3-17-18-26-32

Powerball

  • 19-36-37-46-56
  • Powerball: 24
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $800 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

