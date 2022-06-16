 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 3-9-4, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Midday

  • 2-4-9-6, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 11-23-26-36-44

Lotto Jackpot

  • $5.3 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $273 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-4-3, Fireball: 1

Pick Four-Evening

  • 4-7-6-8, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 6-15-32-34-36

Powerball

  • 19-28-41-42-51
  • Powerball: 7
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $279 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

