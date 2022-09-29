 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 4-4-7, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Midday

  • 9-7-3-9, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 5-7-27-33-43

Lotto Jackpot

  • $3.8 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $355 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 2-9-9, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Evening

  • 3-1-3-1, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 9-14-16-21-45

Powerball

  • 6-10-24-33-67
  • Powerball: 11
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $322 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

