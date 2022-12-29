MAT Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 3-1-1, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Midday
- 6-3-3-2, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 8-15-21-36-38
Lotto Jackpot
- $6.65 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $640 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 9-7-0, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Evening
- 2-5-9-6, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 2-13-26-28-41
Powerball
- 26-32-38-45-56
- Powerball: 1
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $246 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.