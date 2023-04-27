Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 3-2-6, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Midday
- 9-3-2-7, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 5-13-24-28-33
Lotto Jackpot
- $14.3 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $38 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 0-9-0, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Evening
- 6-5-8-9, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 3-6-14-34-36
Powerball
- 2-15-30-35-49
- Powerball: 6
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $51 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.