 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 9-6-4, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Midday

  • 7-4-3-5, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 1-5-8-13-34

Lotto Jackpot

  • $3.05 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $99 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 0-7-7, Fireball: 0

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-8-2-9, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 6-13-19-34-37

Powerball

  • 5-17-61-63-69
  • Powerball: 18
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $83 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News