MAT Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 8-5-9, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
- 1-5-0-2, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 6-13-25-28-30
Lotto Jackpot
- $4.7 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $494 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 1-8-4, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Evening
- 9-4-3-3, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 4-10-28-37-43
Powerball
- 14-30-41-42-59
- Powerball: 6
- Power Play: 5
- Jackpot: $454 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.