Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 9-9-1, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Midday
- 2-2-1-3, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 6-26-33-39-41
Lotto Jackpot
- $17.45 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $281 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 3-3-9, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
- 3-8-7-7, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 13-27-36-42-43
Powerball
- 3-20-36-42-64
- Powerball: 4
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $366 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.