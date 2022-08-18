 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 5-7-3, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Midday

  • 3-2-1-1, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 10-19-29-34-36

Lotto Jackpot

  • $9.35 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $99 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 1-4-1, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-8-2-8, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 10-11-18-25-27

Powerball

  • 23-28-41-50-55
  • Powerball: 23
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $80 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

