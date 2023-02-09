Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 2-6-4, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
- 5-4-6-6, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 8-14-16-25-38
Lotto Jackpot
- $9.35 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $50 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 4-2-4, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Evening
- 3-6-8-4, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 2-18-24-25-34
Powerball
- 52-58-59-64-66
- Powerball: 9
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $34 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.