Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
8-0-9, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Midday
5-3-9-7, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
3-10-12-13-40
Lotto Jackpot
$21.95 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
$52 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
8-5-8, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Evening
2-1-5-0, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
8-25-27-33-40
Powerball
25-30-32-33-55
Powerball: 20
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $345 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.