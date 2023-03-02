Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 8-0-9, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-1-0-9, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 1-8-16-23-27
Lotto Jackpot
- $10.7 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $167 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 2-2-6, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
- 5-7-5-1, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 16-21-26-41-43
Powerball
- 2-9-28-36-53
- Powerball: 4
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $161 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.