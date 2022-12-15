 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAT Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 2-9-8, Fireball: 5

Pick Four-Midday

  • 4-7-1-6, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 3-24-26-32-44

Lotto Jackpot

  • $5.75 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $429 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 2-5-4, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Evening

  • 7-8-1-4, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 11-23-40-41-45

Powerball

  • 36-51-59-66-68
  • Powerball: 25
  • Power Play: 10
  • Jackpot: $149 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

