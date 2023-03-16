Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 7-0-9, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Midday
- 0-1-8-2, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 7-26-27-28-31
Lotto Jackpot
- $11.6 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $254 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 1-1-3, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Evening
- 9-8-7-9, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 2-6-16-31-37
Powerball
- 16-18-33-37-50
- Powerball: 8
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $78 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.